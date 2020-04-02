UEFA took the decision on the resumption of the season of the European Cup

The Union of European football associations (UEFA) will take the knockout stages of the Champions League and the Europa League in July and August, Daily Mail reports with reference to the German TV channel ZDF.

It is noted that on April 1 the organization will hold a video conference with the General secretaries of the 55 associations, which will discuss options for moving the games.

According to the German TV channel, the question of cancellation of results of the season will not be discussed, as UEFA and the football League undertake to finish the season.