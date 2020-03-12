UEFA took the decision to postpone Euro 2020 next year — media

UEFA will make an official announcement about the transfer of Euro 2020, which was to be held from 12 June to 12 July in 12 cities of Europe with the participation of the national team of Ukraine, the epidemic of the coronavirus in 2021, says the authoritative French newspaper L’equipe. This happens during a video conference on March 17. Also, the bosses of European football can announce the termination of the Champions League, Europa League and national Championships.

will not be held on time and the Champions League game between Manchester city — real Madrid (17 March), and many European meetings are held without spectators. In addition, all matches in Ukraine from March 12 to April 3 will be held in front of empty stands.

Photo uefa.com



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter