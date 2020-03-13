UEFA will announce the postponement of the Euro in 2021

The Union of European football associations (UEFA) announced that Euro 2020 will be postponed to 2021, according to L’equipe.

It is worth noting that on 17 March will be held a teleconference with members of the 55 associations which are part of the organization.

The transfer of Euro 2020, which will be held from 12 June to 12 July, will enable UEFA to complete the Champions League and the Europa League.

Many sporting events in Europe were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak which was recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. According to the latest data from the disease died over 4.5 thousand, 68 thousand recovered. The total number of cases exceeded 124 thousand. The epicenter of the epidemic in Europe was Italy, which revealed more than 12 thousand cases of infection.