UFC fighter knocked out a stranger on the street and posted a video of the knockout

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American UFC fighter Mike Perry couldn’t help myself and knocked out the stranger who insulted him on the street and the first hit him in the face. Later a video appeared of him in Instagram.

“He hit me in the mouth, so it all started to make a video. I created free space, and he continued to swing his fists. When I got up in a fighting stance, he was distracted and missed a shot. The only way it could end. I was able to finish him on the ground, but walked away to talk to the police,” he signed video posted to Instagram.

Боец UFC вырубил незнакомца на улице и опубликовал видео нокаута

Mike Perry

Perry also noted that he did what any normal person offend – defended themselves. On account of fighter 13 wins and 6 defeats in 19 matches.

