UFC fighter ridiculed Ferguson’s training before fight with Habib: funny video

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Боец UFC высмеял тренировку Фергюсона перед боем с Хабибом: потешное видео

American mixed martial arts fighter Tony Ferguson showed in the network, as he prepares to fight the ultimate fighting championship (UFC), the undefeated Russian Habib Nurmagomedov. Judging by the video, Tony’s practicing wrestling moves in the strong than his future opponent, and this requires a sparring partner.

The Russian’s Manager Ali Abdel-Aziz was not slow to comment on the opponent of the ward. “Look, this fight will take place. I’m worried about is that this stupid asshole going to hurt myself. He’s stupid. This bastard needs to stop kicking the poles and to train with a banana peel. He needs a real team and he’s a good coach. He trains himself, you know? Yes, he is a great fighter, a great fighter. But he’s a stupid prick, that’s it. He does everything in order to hurt himself, “said the functionary, in an interview bjpenn.com.

And UFC fighter Sean O’malley, he in the easiest weight, parodied the training process Ferguson ridiculed his methods of training. “Thank you, Tony, for educational videos, “wrote O’malley under the video.

Note that the official website of the UFC has officially confirmed that the fight Khabib — Ferguson not to be held in Brooklyn (new York), and will be held outside the United States. “The event will be held in “Barclays center” in Brooklyn, as previously announced. The decision was made in accordance with the instructions of the Athletic Commission of the state of new York, and in accordance with the restrictions of the state of new York for the organization of major public events. Additional details, including the venue of the fight will be announced after confirmation. Ticket holders can request a full refund, “reads the message of the organization.

Maria Batterbury

