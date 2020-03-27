UFC fighter “taking out” the offender on the street: video knockout

The American fighter of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) 28-year-old Mike Perry had to demonstrate their skills on the streets of Orlando when he began to attack the stranger and hit athlete in the face.

“He punched me in the mouth, so it all started to make a video. I created free space, and he continued to swing his fists. When I got up in a fighting stance, he was distracted and missed a shot. The only way it could end. I was able to finish him on the ground, but walked away to talk with the police, “wrote Perry

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO Hed actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldnt stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police. For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire youre gonna get burned. If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrites but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know. I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandmas and grandpas can get these pro fighter hands too since its ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back. Check yo selves ! Does, polirani Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) 26 ber R. 2020 1:57 PDT

Note that the last time Mike spent in December of last year, being knocked out compatriot Jeff Neal in the first round. “Would it be better in your duel with Neil, when I put money you win by knockout, “wrote one of the subscribers in the comments.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter