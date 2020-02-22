Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 will hold a group Go-A

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Украину на Евровидении 2020 представит группа Go-A

Decided Ukrainian participant at Eurovision 2020. The results of the final concert won folktronic-the Go-A.

The team won in the final show with absolute result, gaining 6 points from the jury and the audience.

In the final the winner of the national selection competed with the singers KRUTь, Jerry Heil, soloists Khayat and David Axelrod, as well as a duet Tvorchi. The results of the draw, the Ukrainian contestant will perform in the second half of the first semi-final of the big Eurovision song contest, which will be held may 12 in the Netherlands Rotterdam. The final show of Eurovision song contest scheduled for may 16.

