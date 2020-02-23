Ukraine at the last second lost at home to Hungary in the qualification for Eurobasket 2021

The men’s team of Ukraine basketball played their second match in the qualifying tournament for the European championship in basketball, which will be held in September 2021 in the four countries — Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic and Italy.

After a convincing away victory over Austria (88:73) team Ainars Bagatskis took in Zaporozhye team of Hungary. Hungarians in the first round, as the Ukrainians won, unexpectedly beating the house favorites of our group — Slovenia (77:75). Naturally, the team of Montenegrin Stojan Ivkovic does not mind was to beat Ukraine on the road.

Our guys who couldn’t help center Vyacheslav Kravtsov (the basketball player in the company of the former captain Kirill Fesenko tried himself in the role of commentator on the TV channel “XSPORT”, broadcasting the fight live), a good start to the match and won the first quarter (14:10), and then with the minimum advantage have completed the first half of the match (30:28).

In the third quarter “a swing” proceeded — first, next came Hungary, then Ukraine, but before the final period the teams were separated by just one point. The dramatic end came in the end of the fourth quarter, when the guests for 0.2 seconds before the final siren threw the ball and caused Ukraine defeat— 60:62 (14:10, 16:18, 19:18, 12:15).

Ukraine: beavers (12 points), Pustovoy (12), herun summarizes (12), Bliznyuk (8), Zotov (5), Lukashov (4), Pavlov (3), Windbags (2), Lime (2), Krutous, Petrov.

In the other match of the group Austria almost caused a sensation, but still lost on the road of Slovenia (78:85). Thus, after two rounds with four points is leading Hungary (goal difference — 139:135), Ukraine and Slovenia three typed points (our guys in the table above because they have the best goal difference — 148:135 vs 160:155), and the last place Austria with two “bagels” and the same number of points (151:173).

The following matches in the qualifying tournament will be held November 27 — Ukraine will go on a visit to Slovenia and Austria will take Hungary. Recall that in the final part of each group will get three strongest teams.

.

A photo of the basketball Federation of Ukraine

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter