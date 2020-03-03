Ukraine defeated Bulgaria in a friendly match in badminton

Ukrainian team with the score 3:2 defeated the team of Bulgaria in a friendly match in badminton in preparation for the European Championships 2020, which will be held in Ukraine from 21 to 26 April. Therefore the Federation has taken another important step to promote badminton among the Ukrainians, in particular, of Kiev, who can at the Kiev sports Palace to watch the matches of the championship.

March 1, hall of the giant Mall, Lavina Mall turned into a sports arena. Here was the match of the teams of Ukraine and Bulgaria in badminton is an intense sports match and exciting sports show at the same time. Ukraine made its strong staff: Maria Ulitina — the first racket of Ukraine among women, Anastasia Prozorova — silver medalist of the youth Olympic games, Valeriy Atrashchenkov — multiple champion of Ukraine, Daniel Bosnic, Valeriy Rudakov, Mikhail Makhno and Gleb Beketov.

“2020 — Ukrainian special for all lovers of badminton, professional badminton players and badminton Federation of Ukraine. For the first time in history Ukraine will host the European championship in badminton. Today’s game was a demonstration of the high level of readiness of our team and our organizational capability”, — said the President of the badminton Federation of Ukraine Oleksiy Dneprov at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Ukrainian team got three victories in the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories. The success of the Bulgarian team ended the meeting in the men’s singles and doubles categories.

The European championship in badminton is the most prestigious badminton tournament in Europe, which annually take 288 of the best athletes of the continent. Traditionally the championship determines the best players of the year in women’s and men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Championship in Kiev will be a decisive competition in the selection process for the next Olympics in Tokyo.

