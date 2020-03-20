Ukraine evacuated another 10 thousand citizens – Crickley

Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley said that in Ukraine from-for borders will return more 10 thousand citizens, preparing flights for transport. He said this in broadcast of TV channels, reports BAGNET.

According to the Minister, preparing to send the aircraft to carry about fifty flights.

“Besides, “Friend” Mr Coleby (Dmitry Kuleba, the foreign Minister – ed.) also has a headquarters that coordinates (the evacuation of citizens of Ukraine – ed.). In four days we managed to take out more than 53 thousand people. Tomorrow will be even further 47-48 flights, 10 thousand citizens, which we will return to Ukraine,” said Crickley.