Ukraine evacuated another 10 thousand citizens – Crickley

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Украину эвакуируют еще 10 тысяч граждан - Криклий

Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley said that in Ukraine from-for borders will return more 10 thousand citizens, preparing flights for transport. He said this in broadcast of TV channels, reports BAGNET.

According to the Minister, preparing to send the aircraft to carry about fifty flights.

“Besides, “Friend” Mr Coleby (Dmitry Kuleba, the foreign Minister – ed.) also has a headquarters that coordinates (the evacuation of citizens of Ukraine – ed.). In four days we managed to take out more than 53 thousand people. Tomorrow will be even further 47-48 flights, 10 thousand citizens, which we will return to Ukraine,” said Crickley.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article