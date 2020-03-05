Ukraine for Euro 2020: where and how Shevchenko will prepare the team (photo)

The national team of Ukraine on football this summer for the third time in history will play in the finals of the European championship. Before the start of the tournament is a little over three months, but all the organizational issues of stay of wards of Andrey Shevchenko Euro 2020 is settled now.

During the group stage (from 14 to 22 June) the “yellow-blue” will be staying in Bucharest, Caro hotel, located a 15-minute drive from the centre of the Romanian capital. The Ukrainian delegation will arrive here five days before the start of the match. It is noteworthy that during the stay of our children, the hotel will not be closed for the rest of the guests for the Ukrainians reserved 70 rooms (total the complex consists of 190), located on two floors, where you equip a separate entrance.

The players, coaches and administrative staff will eat in a closed restaurant, and in the next block can use a large gym and 25-metre pool.

For training the “yellow-blue” reserved the stadium named angel Iordanescu located in the suburbs of Bucharest — Voluntari. It is local to the football club, which occupies the last place in the current season of the Romanian League, and its athletic Director is former midfielder of Dynamo Kyiv’s Florin Cernat, who is in General in Kiev eight seasons.

Florin Cernat for eight seasons he played for Kiev “Dynamo”

We add that the “yellow-blue” before the start of the tournament will play five friendlies: March 27, at the “Stade de France” against France, March 31, with Poland at the Silesian stadium in chorzów, may 26 in Kharkov against Cyprus, June 2 in Kiev, with Northern Ireland and 7 June in Lviv against Israel.

Recall that the national team of Ukraine will start at Euro 2020 match against the Netherlands. The match will take place on 14 June in Amsterdam at the stadium “Johan Cruyff arena”, beginning at 22:00.

.

Photo of the UAF, Getty Images, hotel Caro

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter