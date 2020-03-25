Ukraine has approved production test for coronavirus

In Ukraine for the detection of coronavirus three companies have developed test system. They got permission for their production. This was announced by acting General Director of the Centre for public health, Ministry of health Igor Kuzin, writes UNN.

“We support the domestic manufacturer, and of course we support research institutions that offer their developments to enhance the ability of the state, including the development of diagnostic test-systems. Right now we have information that three Ukrainian companies have already developed such a test system and they are certified at the state level,” said Kuzin.

According to him, it is unknown what will be the percentage usage of domestic product, compared with the test systems, which are transmitted into the country from abroad.