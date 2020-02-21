Ukraine has developed its own test for detection of coronavirus

Ukrainian specialists have developed tests to diagnose coronavirus new type COVID -2019. This broadcast “112 Ukraine” said the scientific Director of the molecular genetics laboratory Diagen Alexander Kolyada, reports BAGNET.

“At the moment Ukraine has all the means to diagnose this disease, have developed our own Ukrainian production, it is possible to purchase such a test system abroad if our not to be missed” – said Carol.

According to him, the specific treatment of coronavirus not, as well as from the influenza virus. And all the other treatment measures are the same as for diseases of this kind.

Also to the question of the journalist why in the world has developed a vaccine which could quickly act on the virus, Carol said the following:

“It consists of two components. The first is purely biological, many viruses change rapidly, and the medications for them have not kept pace. And the second component is purely economic, the development of such drugs requires a lot of money.”