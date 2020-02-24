Ukraine has risen in the ranking of “Eurovision”

While countries-participants of competition “Eurovision” which will take place in may in the Netherlands, gradually called the representatives to the contest, bookmakers have started taking bets, and to make ratings.

To the final of the national selection, when not yet was the winner, according to preliminary estimates, Ukraine was on the 22nd place and for the first time in 15 years had little chances to reach the final. After the group GO_A won a landslide victory, Ukraine has risen in the ranking and is now ranked 18th.

While winning the contest of predicting the group of The Roop Lithuania with the song “On Fire”. The leaders also were representatives of Italy, Romania and Sweden.

It should be noted that reing is provisional and will change drastically, because not all countries have named their participants. This year in the Eurovision song contest participating artists from 41 countries. The contest will be held in may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

The GO_A with the song “the Nightingale” will perform may 12 in the first semifinals under number 15.

