Ukraine has won “bronze” the European championship on biathlon (video)

Thursday, February 26, for the championship of Europe on biathlon in Raubichi (Belarus), where on the eve of the Ukraine won the bronze and silver are of another race.

In the single mixed relay our team among 27 participating teams presented Ruslan Tkalenko and Vice-champion of the “Christmas race” in this discipline Anastasiya Merkushyna (pictured), who went the distance under the 4-m start number.

Nastya really worked hard in the first stage (a single miss in the prone shooting and one spare round in standing) and passed the baton to the second. Ruslan with one extra bullet on the first turn and with clean shooting in the second, and all completed their part of the race leader.

In the third stage Merkushyna shot without a miss from the prone position and two misfires with “the rack” came to the finish the leader by a tiny margin over Norway, Germany and Austria.

Ruslan on the final leg of the relay used two spare rounds on the first firing and one in the second and still led Ukraine to the podium. Tkalenko and Merkushina — bronze medalists of the European championship (+11,8; 0+7).

“Gold” the European championship went to Norway (47:12,2; 0+12), and “silver” — Germany, which is ahead of Ukraine in just 0.3 seconds (+11,5; 0+5).

Video single mixed relay see this link.

Note that in the second competition of the day — classic mixed relay (live at “NTU” at 16:00) — Ukraine under 4-m number among the 22 teams will present Valya Semerenko, Julia Jima, pryma Artem and Dmitry Pidruchny.

.

Photo biathlon.com.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter