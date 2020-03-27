Ukraine is waiting for disaster: a Frank account of a nurse from Bergamo about how Italy is not…

Italy retains first place in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19. The total number of deaths reached 8 215. Only in Italy revealed 80 thousand 589 infected. The worst situation in the North of Italy in the Lombardy region, where occurred the first outbreak of coronavirus. Bergamo was basically the Italian Wuhan. “FACTS” published a dreadful video of Bergamo, where the column of military equipment exported to other cities dozens dead due to the fact that the local crematorium could not cope with the load. And obituaries in Newspapers Bergamo for several weeks, take ten pages instead of one.

Bergamo has died and two Ukrainian zarobitchanki — 60 and 62. The situation in the city and throughout the region, remains critical.

The “FACTS” managed to contact the 46-year-old Ukrainian girl Yaroslava Vishnevskaya (pictured in header), who works as a nurse in the intensive care unit of the hospital Humanitas Gavazzeni in Bergamo. Yaroslav says that in early March it became a real hell. Every day the hospital receives dozens of patients choking, which is not enough seats in the house and ventilators. Every day dozens of deaths. Yaroslav and myself had contracted the coronavirus, and then contracted her 48-year-old husband and 19-year-old son.

See also: Mayors of Italian cities Mat urged citizens to abide by quarantine (viral video)

Fortunately, Yaroslav recovered. She has returned to work.

– Before you go to work, be sure to pass the test for the coronavirus. If it shows negative, my hospital is over — told “FACTS” Yaroslav Vishnevskaya. — Feel’s good. Still a little coughing, but we’ll deal with it. The son had been ill in a fairly easy manner. Two days kept the temperature to 37.7 and was a dry cough. But he quickly recovered. But my husband is much, much worse. Ten days he lay with a temperature of 39.3. With the help of paracetamol was able to knock it down only to 38.7. And a terrible cough, which literally tore the chest… I am very scared for him. Especially on the ninth day, when he suddenly became hard to breathe. Immediately called the hospital, asked to take him or not. You know that offices are crowded, people are in the hallways… I was advised for my husband to watch, and, if he’s not getting better to call an ambulance. I asked my husband a little bit to sit, then to lie on her stomach to give the possibility of easy better to open… after About half an hour he began to breathe normally. It was very scary, because I know that the transition from a more or less normal state until the moment when you start choking, and generally very sharp. And often, while the person taken to the hospital, he needs intubation. “Soon” could not come at once, they have a crazy workload. In those days the sound of the siren of the ambulance in the street were heard every 10 to 15 minutes. Many intubated in the car “fast”…

— How now feels your husband?

– Already better. Yesterday, the first day as there was no temperature. He drinks the antibiotic, we do inhalations, put compresses. He was even able to stand up and for the first time in ten days to shave.

— You were in the hospital?

– One day, when he found out about his diagnosis. I was then administered, prescribed paracetamol and antibiotics and sent home. Bergamo hospital at the time was already overcrowded, only hospitalized critically ill patients. I even test for the coronavirus did, because everything was already clear. In my case, with constant contact with patients, it’s hard not to get infected. We, doctors, have realized that, perhaps, everything will parabolee…

The first symptoms felt on March 8, on your day off. The evening abruptly became ill, literally, his legs buckled. The next day woke up with a temperature of 37.5. Took paracetamol, but to bring down the temperature failed. When I called the hospital, a senior in the Department was told to come because they lacked people. But still got to work, the temperature had risen to 38.7. I immediately went to the Department of “ambulance”. It was scary. I knew that this coronavirus and what could be the end… she could only hope that my body can handle it.

Yaroslav Vishnevskaya recalls that the first patient infected with coronavirus in the hospital came in mid-February.

– First one patient, then three, then six, and soon the whole office, — says Yaroslav. — A turning point for me was the night of 3 to 4 March. We were not prepared for such an influx choking people. They brought dozens. Every 10-15 minutes the phone rang, the anesthesiologist had to run from one office to another, to someone to carry out the intubation. There were not enough vehicles. We had disconnected from the apparatus patients who after the scheduled operations have already begun to breathe — and then to connect these devices is infected with a coronavirus. Some patients have nurses manually pumping oxygen through pear. The night work has caused all employees of the hospital. Came all the anesthesiologists, nurses, management…

Under morning I, for the first years burst into tears. The most terrible thing to feel helpless. When a person is choking your eyes and you can’t help him. Can’t bear to see the eyes of these people. They can’t say anything and just look at you with a look of despair… You tell them: “Wait some more”. But what means to them is “wait” when they can’t breathe?

That night, we all suddenly found ourselves in a different reality. It was necessary to completely separate compartment to avoid contamination of patients who were hospitalized with other diagnoses, for example, after heart surgery. The main difficulty was that the same doctors and nurses after contact with patients with coronavirus had contact with uninfected patients. Of course, adhere to all safety rules, but still it was a big risk. To get to the hospital very easy. The incubation period in some cases lasts up to 28 days. And if 20 days ago to the hospital a man came who did not even know about his diagnosis, but has already been infected, sneezed and touched the door handle, and then by the same handle touched by someone else — consider, have already infected the second. I myself, as you can see, became infected, although observe all precautions.

See also: there is Hope: in Italy have recovered from coronavirus 95-year-old woman

A few days ago a colleague told me that now in our hospital has three intensive care units (it was one). As all elective surgery was canceled, most operating units have been converted into intensive care. One intensive care unit is at the end of the corridor, and to get into it, you need to pass through the ward with patients who have not yet reached the ICU. A colleague says it’s awful hard to see them suffer. As I can not find a position due to the fact that the awful aching body. They have no pajamas and basic things, because many were taken with a high temperature straight from work. Relatives forbidden to come and to transmit something. Now in the ICU on duty daily, two times more nurses than ever before.

— Recently, the media circled scary pictures of a column of military equipment to Bergamo that transports dead people for cremation in other cities…

– This picture we see every day. Come the trains with military equipment and take the coffins. The dead do not have time to cremate. In the crematorium the day burn about 24 people, and what to do with them, when every day more than sixty? Driven to other cities. I’m surprised to hear the statements of some people that in Italy allegedly inflated statistic that, they say, not all deaths cause of death was a coronavirus. You just don’t see what the horror is going on here. Imagine the situation: the man had planned the operation, he was actively recovering and nothing foretold troubles. And then he contracted the coronavirus died. Yes, he had a weakened immune system. But if not for the coronavirus, he would still be alive! And how many people are in the throes of dying at home…

— Among your friends and acquaintances still have cases?

– A lot of them. Many have already died. Among them are Ukrainian. Many of my colleagues because of the coronavirus parents died. Open Facebook — and there is every day someone of your friends Express their condolences… just yesterday I was called by the Ukrainian, who is now also here. She lies at home sick, she has a terrible cough. But how to breathe while she may not hospitalitynet.

See also: Infected with coronavirus, the nurse committed suicide out of fear that became the source of infection

— Many people think of a coronavirus that affects mainly people of retirement age, and young will not touch it…

– This is misleading. If at the beginning of March we were actually reported more older, then now is the time to bring younger patients. Just in elderly due to chronic diseases, weaker immune system, and the disease soon made itself felt. And in people under the body for some time he struggled with the disease, and now the coronavirus, which they have already been infected, began to show themselves.

And all this horror we have because people first reacted to the situation very lightly. When the authorities and the doctors asked everyone to stay home, many took a quarantine leave: walking companies in the parks, not wearing masks. Moreover — even when the Bergamo hospital was already overcrowded and people have died there! No help, no appeals and bans. The problem could be solved only with the help of fines. After wandering out of the house began to be fined for 206 euros (and for the second such violation — arrest), those who simply want to walk diminished. Now the punishment was toughened, as far as I know, the maximum fine of several thousand euros. And, as practice has shown, this is the only effective way to get people to stay home. If I have somewhere to go or a meal, I have a form which spelled out the purpose of my leaving the house. Even if I go to work, the policeman has every right to stop me, to call the hospital and ask, whether it’s my night. And that’s fine. Otherwise, the infected will be more. People do not understand that even if he has no symptoms of the coronavirus, is not the fact that he is healthy. Does not understand that a trip on public transport, even if you’re alone in the bus, is unsafe: you don’t know who you were touching the handrail. Transport can not be disinfected after each passenger, and the risk of infection is very high. You must be very careful. Parents should carefully monitor children who love to touch. Returning from the supermarket, take the time to disinfect everything you bought. And if it is fruit and vegetables, then at least wash them in water with vinegar.

See also: Italy has imposed fines of up to 3,000 euros: offenders quarantine detected from helicopters (video)

Yaroslav Vishnevskaya is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, where her family now live. And afraid that our country may repeat the Italian scenario.

– Unfortunately, many Ukrainians ignore the rules of safety. The same thing happened in Italy, — says Yaroslav Vishnevskaya. — When a couple of days ago I saw in social networks photos of the parks of Kyiv, where people, despite quarantine, going to companies and fried kebabs, I wanted to scream: please stop! Quarantine is not out on a picnic! This is not going to the birthday party for a relative and not receiving guests. Quarantine is when one is not beyond the threshold of his house. You can only go to the store, buy the products themselves and bring them to their parents. You do not need to contact them — left the food and left.

See also: “Consciousness rolls”: the network has shown crowds of Kiev, walking in the parks in the midst of quarantine (video)

But looking at what’s going on with you now, I fear that Ukraine is waiting for a disaster that is already happening in Italy and Spain. Only Ukrainian medicine is much weaker than Italian. You have no idea how much now for a day in the hospital in Bergamo is spent medical material. Having been on a patient, the nurse in a special room-the filter (we call it) changes a protective suit. And so ten times per shift. Is this possible in Ukraine, where hospitals do not have even normal bedding? My father works as a driver in Uzhgorod. When we persuaded him to wear a mask and gloves, he said among his colleagues made this one (now my sister got him isolated in the house in the village). In Ukraine do not realize the danger, and that’s bad. Resent that I can’t go to work that shut down the metro… But now is not the time to think about money, about the failed trip or meeting with friends. Now happiness is when you can call back the person and he was able to answer you. Believe me, I know whereof I speak.

“. At the moment in Ukraine is aware of 218 cases of infection with coronavirus. Five of them were fatal.

Photos in header Courtesy

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter