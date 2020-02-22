Ukraine plunged into a scandal due to doping of the national team of Russia: being searched

Early on the morning of Saturday, February 22, when the world Cup in Antholz scheduled women’s and men’s relay races in the hotel where there lives Russian national team, with a search warrant raided the Italian security forces.

About this Telegram-channel wrote a well-known Russian commentator Dmitry Guberniev: “Urgent. Searches hotel our biathletes seized a computer and a phone Loginova. Italian security officers arrived at 6am. We are waiting for developments”.

As it turned out, the police not only seized the champion and winner of the “bronze” Antholz Alexander Loginov phone and computer, but also searched the car of the leader of the Russian team. It is reported that the search initiated a new anti-doping Manager of the International biathlon Union Sarah Fussek.

Recall that in 2013, Alexander Loginov was caught on the use of the banned substance and was disqualified for two years.

“Slept with Yevgeny Garanichev, woke up from what had kicked in the door. They have opened. Was taken from the biathlon weapon — probably very dangerous criminals. Asked to sit still — of course, in his underpants. We watched as they checked my stuff. They were only interested in my stuff.

Then I asked them to competent interpreter services is our Manager Ekaterina. She came, checked the documents they brought. It was a request from IBU, some distrust from the IBU, apparently.

Apparently, they both needed was to test it out today at 6am. Took the computer, took some personal belongings, a phone — it’s more just upset me. I don’t mind if they checked it, copied it, but it’s the personal things. In 2020, the year is necessary for living things.

Showed nothing to me. Just arrived the carabinieri to conduct a search.

I, of course, all this is very very frustrating. I hope still it will not stay straight. I hope that some positive result will come. I’m not saying that some apology was brought, but of course this is very frustrating. It’s some kind of… Well, not chaos, but…

I would like to thank the fans for their support. We are not broken. We have the mentality not so, apparently”, — said Alexander Loginov , the TV channel “Match TV”.

“This show, as usual, to please the fans. Lifted the whole team before the baton made such a gesture. Of course, all this with the filing of the International biathlon Union (IBU). The resolution is not going to show. This is the official letter to the police from the IBU to have tested, why Alexander Kasperovich (coach Loginova. — Ed.) is team Russia, as he had not found his accreditation. Along with this, I ask to check it out further steps Alexander Loginov. Now we understand, what does criminal prosecution and doping. Written decision that Loginov had a doping case, so they believe that there may be some cases its use again.

All hooked up, I called and the Deputy head of our foreign Ministry, our Prosecutor’s office is connected. Now we get to the station, Loginov remains to prepare for the race. Thank God, Old to did not come”, — quotes the head of the biathlon Union of Russia Vladimir Drachev channel “Match TV”.

By the way, journalist Vasily Konov said that the international biathlon Union (IBU) fears that personal trainer Alexander Loginov could engage in the transportation of doping using Ukrainian accreditation (Him allegedly did not have accreditation from the Russian quota, and he helped the national team of Ukraine).

“In him could not find our accreditation because he doesn’t have it. We are now on the way to the range, still don’t know all the details, but it’s a rumor that he had found and took away our accreditation.

Could be a situation that he could take someone’s accreditation to get on the track. Allow that, but that he found our accreditations in the room, it is impossible. It is all overgrown with rumors. It wasn’t like they write”, — quotes the President of the biathlon Federation of Ukraine Volodymyr Brynzak ua.tribuna.com.

Photo Telegram-channel Dmitry Guberniev

