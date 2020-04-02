Ukraine – Portugal: online video broadcasting of the semifinal TH FIFA 20

Thursday, April 2, will be semi-final bouts at the European championship in FIFA 20 among professional players, held by the popular Instagram-blog 433.

In the confrontation between Ukraine and Portugal the honor of “yellow-blue” will defend midfielder “Manchester city” and the national team, Oleksandr Zinchenko. The rivals of our fellow — midfielder “Wolverhampton” Diogo Jota.

We will remind, on the way to the semifinals, the Ukrainian defeated the Russian Danila Circular (6:1), in extra time broke the resistance of the Austrian Michael Gregoritsch (2:1) and with a big score beat the Scot Billy Gilmore (5:1). In turn Jota in the tournament defeated Irishman John Egan (5:1) and the Serb Nikola Milenkovic (6:0), and also in a tense duel he beat Englishman Todd Cantwell (3:2).

In a live broadcast for the match Ukraine — Portugal watch from 22:00, on the website of “FACTS” in this news.

Note that in the other semi-final will face Germany’s Bernd Leno and Israeli Munas Dabbur.

