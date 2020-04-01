Ukraine — Scotland: online broadcast of the match ¼ finals of the European championship in FIFA 20

Wednesday, April 1, will be a quarterfinal duel at the European championship in FIFA 20 among professional players, held by the popular Instagram-blog 433.

In the match Ukraine — Scotland the honor of our country will defend the player, “Manchester city” and the national team, Oleksandr Zinchenko, the beloved, whom Vlad Sedan holds a quarantine in Ukraine.

Recall that in the previous stages of the tournament the youngest scorer in the history of the “yellow-blue” defeated the Russian Danila Circular (6:1) and in extra time snatched victory from Austrian Michael Gregoritsch (2:1). The Scots will play 18-year-old, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmore has already been overcome in the framework TH of the Macedonian Enis Bardi (2:0) and Frenchman Lucas Hernandez (5:1).

Live broadcast of the match Zinchenko — Gilmore, which will hold a YouTube channel 433, see the website of the “FACTS” in this news at 18:00.

Note that in the other pairs quarter final fight: Munas Dabbur (Israel) — Patrick Schick (Czech Republic), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Todd Cantwell (England) and Sergio Region (Spain) — Bernd Leno (Germany).

.

Photo ffu.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter