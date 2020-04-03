Ukraine sends to Italy his doctors

Ukraine sends to Italy the medical team to help in the fight against the pandemic.

As reported in the press service of the income statement, the corresponding decree was signed today by Vladimir Zelensky.

A brigade of Ukrainian doctors sent to Italy to help in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 and exchange of experience. Of the doctors that will be included in teams, will determine the Ministry of health of Ukraine, another part – the Ministry of internal Affairs.

“Ukrainian experts will receive invaluable experience, until we have the peak incidence. And return when I will be most in demand at home. This experience cannot be replaced. During this time we will move forward in the treatment of COVID-19, and we have experts who will explore the different cases in Italy “, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

Ukraine will provide payment to physicians and protection, Italy – accommodation and meals.

The President noted that the doctors “would be the best protection, all non-lethal weapons: the reliable protective suits, glasses, enough gloves, masks.” Part of the remedies will provide Italy.

In the message add that next week is also planned for delivery in Italy of rubbing alcohol, whose volume “is determined based on the needs of the domestic Ukrainian market.”