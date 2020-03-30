Ukraine will not be able to receive investments, if you do not agree with the IMF

The U.S.-Ukraine business Council (USUBC) appealed to the Ukrainian leadership to make an effort to get a new IMF programme, to continue large-scale reform and under no circumstances to avoid a default.

This is stated in the statement of USUBC, the text of which has UKRINFORM.

“The government of Ukraine a quick and decisive way to reach a new agreement with the IMF under the program of expanded financing (EFF), to strengthen its economic position during the current unprecedented crisis and allow Ukraine to continue to provide full solvency for its sovereign debt,” – said in a statement.

It is emphasized that over the past few years of cooperation with the IMF Ukraine “has carried out a significant number of concrete steps to increase the confidence of private sector investors and business” and have done a lot to prove that is a reliable and stable partner. The banking and monetary system of Ukraine is stabilized and demonstrated growth. Observed strengthening of the hryvnia, and the ability of private companies to borrow money at low interest rates.

Therefore any other scenario than the continuation of cooperation with the IMF, “would cause the sequence of negative long-term consequences for investors,” said USUBC. In addition, the absence of an agreement with the IMF would weaken the confidence of the business community about the work in Ukraine, as well as affects the support of the international community.

“Any discussion of default shall not be considered under any circumstances”, – emphasized in the American-Ukrainian business Council.

Thus, in USUBC added that gladly took the latest statement by the managing Director of the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva about “real progress” in negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the new program.

“The leadership of Ukraine, the President Zelensky, his administration, the Prime Minister, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada need to continue the path of stability and ambitious reforms even in the face of challenges COVID-19” – said in USUBC.

On the eve of President Vladimir Zelensky urged the Parliament to adopt at a special meeting March 30, two laws necessary for obtaining assistance from international financial partners.