Ukraine won another small victory over Russia in the court of the UN

The arbitral Tribunal of the UN law of the sea ruled on partial admissibility of the complaint of Ukraine against Russia for a number of violations of the UN Convention.

Information on making this decision, according to the EP, today received the part of the process – the governments of Ukraine and Russia.

The court upheld only part of the legal position, which insisted Ukraine.

At this stage of the proceedings on the merits was not. The arbitration court decided only the question of whether it has the authority to hear the case. Russia insisted that the Ukrainian complaint must be rejected as a whole.

In turn, Ukraine insisted that Russia’s actions in the Black, Azov seas and the Kerch Strait after the occupation and attempted illegal annexation of Crimea violates the UN Convention on the law of the sea.

The foreign Ministry has stated that it considers this an interim solution success.

“The case for the law of the sea goes on! The arbitration Tribunal in the Hague confirmed its jurisdiction to consider the claim of the Ukrainian part of the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait, as well as theft of our natural resources,” – said, commenting on this decision, the Minister Vadym Prystayko.

He recalled that in the dispute over the Kerch Strait, the main claims of Ukraine was “illegal construction by Russia of a bridge across the Kerch Strait and stop illegal vessels in Ukrainian ports Mariupol and Berdyansk”. Thus, in these matters Ukraine can prove a violation of the law of the sea by Russians.

However, from the message of the Minister, it follows that the jurisdiction of the arbitration on charges of violations in the Black sea, this decision has not been confirmed. According to the “European truth”, Kiev remains a possibility to partially modify the decision by submitting to the arbitration of the additional evidence, however, some episodes of the jurisdiction has already been rejected.

In particular, the Kyiv retains the chance to pursue the question about theft by Russians of the so-called “towers Boyko”.

The full decision is not yet made public. The press service of the International Tribunal for the law of the sea (ITLOS), a body in which a separate Arbitration Tribunal on the complaint of Ukraine against Russia – the “European truth” reported that will publish it after agreeing with the parties the possibility of publication of confidential aspects of the decision.

Note that the consideration of this issue in arbitration was delayed. Ukraine presented its arguments in June 2019, and was confident that the decision will make within 3-6 months, but in practice it took 9 months.

