Ukraine won the “gold” of the championship of Europe on biathlon mixed relay (live)

Thursday, February 26, at the European Championships biathlon in Raubichi (Belarus), where on the eve of Ukraine won the “bronze” and “silver” took place the next race. In the single mixed relay, Ruslan Tkalenko and Anastasiya Merkushyna finished third.

In the second competition of the day — classic mixed relay — Ukraine under 4-m number among 22 teams represented Valya Semerenko, Julia Jima, pryma Artem and Dmitry Pidruchny.

Valya at the first stage used seven rounds on five targets in the prone shooting and six on the “rack”, but thanks to a good run in the race handed the baton to the first (in fact, together with Sweden, fell behind by only 0.4 seconds).

Julia has been delayed on the first firing (with one penalty) and have worked on the “rack”. Course Jim’s not very impressive, but passed the baton to second (8.9 backlog of Belarus).

Artem twice oiled in the prone stages, and used two spare rounds in standing, but still passed the baton to first, beating the Belarusian for 0.9 seconds.

A crucial stage coaches trusted Pidruchna. Dima at two misfires on the first turn (and Belarusian) worked perfectly on the second (with the blockage at the nearest competitor) by a wide margin and finished first with a Ukrainian flag in his hands (1:11:32,1; 0+9). The national team of Ukraine — champion of Europe in classical mixed relay race!

“In prone may be a little rushed, maybe, not responded to the wind. Belarusian was great on the highway, maybe his skis were better prepared. It was hard to hold onto him, teeth went. The route today is in a terrible state, just a mess. So understand that to “rack” it was important to clean”, — said Dmitry Pidruchny in the air “NTU”.

We will add that “silver” the race went to Russia (+32,2; 0+9), “bronze” — Norway (+33,7; 0+3).

Video classic mixed relay see this link.

Note that on Saturday, February 29, at the world Championships will include men’s (11:30) and female (14:30) sprint race.

Photo biathlon.com.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter