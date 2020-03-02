Ukrainian athlete has played for team Russia in the match against Ukraine: the network in anger

The Odessa grandmaster Stanislav Bogdanovich, who in 2013 became the champion of Ukraine at rapid chess, played in online match Ukraine — Russia… for the Russian team, and then in your Facebook urged his compatriots to follow his example.

Indignant about his act colleagues reported in social networks Odessa Anatoly Borodavkin, who promised not to judge any one competition, with its known participation, as well as not to participate in the organization of such competitions and events.

“I urge all citizens of our country, who have not lost the last dignity to do the same,” he wrote.

The network immediately responded to sporty a political scandal.

“To play for the national team of Russia, which has perpetrated we have war, just immoral. Federation (chess. Ed.) should at least warn about the inadmissibility of such behavior and to punish such things,” urged Eugene Tsukanov.

And Marina Senel was poironizirovat on confessions Bogdanovich, asking him why the “sign of reconciliation” the Ukrainians are playing for the Russians, and not Vice versa?

“Some very one-sided friendship happens,” she wrote.

Recall that in 2019, the social network blew up the news about the transfer of the former player of “Shakhtar” Yaroslav Rokický in the Russian “Zenit”, and he subsequently left the national team of Ukraine.

