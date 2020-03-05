Ukrainian athlete Olga Haran received personal Barbie

Olga Harlan. Photo: facebook.com/yuri.shapovalov.3

Olympic champion sabre fencer Olga Kharlan – the first Ukrainian athlete who became the prototype for the Barbie doll.

Her doll-fencer entered into a series of Role Models that Mattel began producing two years ago to the 60-th anniversary of existence of the brand and to the International women’s day, according to the national Federation of fencing of Ukraine.

We introduce girls to the stories of women from all walks of life to show them that they could be anyone,” said the company Mattel.

The main purpose of this collection is to draw attention to the achievements of successful women and inspire girls around the world.

I am very pleased. I am in the number of girls who are so great at his job, but Barbie chose me. Doing sports for 20 years, but do not notice many things. I had Barbie, dress her up, Sheila dress. But never thought that she’ll be Barbie,” in particular, told the Harlan Tribune edition.

Olga, a six – time world champion and eight-time winner of the continental Championships. Also in its asset – gold, silver and bronze of the Olympic games.

A puppet copy of Ukrainka. Photo: facebook.com/yuri.shapovalov.3

In addition to Harlan prototypes were made by the athlete Dina Asher Smith, professional surfing Teresa Bonvalot and Maya Gabeira, tennis player, Naomi Osaka, snowboarder Chloe Kim and others.

