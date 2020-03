Men’s Ukrainian team Artem Prima, Sergei Semenov, Ruslan Tkalenko and Dmytro Boy won second place in the relay at the stage of the biathlon world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto.

Last time in the men’s relay Ukraine won prizes 9 years ago.

Results:

1. Norway – 1.10:25,3 (0+5)

2. Ukraine – +38,2 (0+5)

3. Sweden – +43,3 (1+8)

The competitions are held without spectators due to the spread of coronavirus, according to Fakty.com.ua.