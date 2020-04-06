Ukrainian blogger was killed in an accident in Russia (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Украинский блогер погиб в ДТП в России (фото)

Ukrainian DJ and blogger Paul Loops killed in a terrible accident in Russia.

About the death of blogger from the Dnieper Telegram reports channel Mash.

Украинский блогер погиб в ДТП в России (фото)

It is noted that Loops back to Moscow (where he moved in 2010) of the migration centre in Sakharovo. He pulled the car over, and in Podolsk, Simferopol highway, the car crashed at a speed of 200 km/h in a truck, whiling away standing at the gas station.

Украинский блогер погиб в ДТП в России (фото)

In the car, in addition to blogger, was another passenger. The driver and passengers were killed.

It is also reported that the blogger died on 4 April. His relatives have not been able to contact him, and death found only 6 numbers.

How to transport the body of Pamela in Ukraine, not yet reported. Quarantine measures is complicated.

Paul was led by the flamboyant blog on YouTube. He also participated in the show “let’s get married”.

We will remind, on April 2 near Odessa the driver of the truck lost his leg in an accident.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article