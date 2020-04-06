Ukrainian blogger was killed in an accident in Russia (photo)

Ukrainian DJ and blogger Paul Loops killed in a terrible accident in Russia.

About the death of blogger from the Dnieper Telegram reports channel Mash.

It is noted that Loops back to Moscow (where he moved in 2010) of the migration centre in Sakharovo. He pulled the car over, and in Podolsk, Simferopol highway, the car crashed at a speed of 200 km/h in a truck, whiling away standing at the gas station.

In the car, in addition to blogger, was another passenger. The driver and passengers were killed.

It is also reported that the blogger died on 4 April. His relatives have not been able to contact him, and death found only 6 numbers.

How to transport the body of Pamela in Ukraine, not yet reported. Quarantine measures is complicated.

Paul was led by the flamboyant blog on YouTube. He also participated in the show “let’s get married”.

