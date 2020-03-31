Ukrainian boxer during a victorious battle with the Russian contracted infectious disease (photo, video)

Famous Ukrainian boxer, the owner of champion belt WBA International Welterweight champion Karen Chukhajyan (16 wins, 7 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) reported that they had contracted hepatitis A from Russian Sergey Vorobyov during a victorious battle on 2 February in Kaliningrad.

“Hope you don’t forget about training even at home. I wish I could show their home workouts, but now I’m on forced rest.

It so happened that my quarantine began in early March when I was admitted to the hospital. The fact is that during the battle (with Sergey Vorobiev. — Ed.) I contracted hepatitis A (Botkin’s disease).

Caught them from the opponents. I have to say, he did not know she was sick. So I hold no ill will in anything do not blame anyone and I ask you to refrain from negative comments. Sergei wrote me and said that he was sorry for what happened.

The incubation period of hepatitis A is about 21 days, so all this time you do not feel any symptoms and not know they have. So it was with me for about a month I suspected.

At the hospital, I spent three weeks. Now it’s been a week after my discharge. I feel well, taking medicine, dieting and regenerate the liver. While I am prohibited from heavy exercise, so the next fight will be no earlier than autumn, especially now fights never take place due to the coronavirus.

My goal now is to recover and return in even better form. I am resolute. Fortunately, hepatitis a is fully cured. Even now I have immunity to the disease, looking for all the pros. I was very worried that I could infect someone from their loved ones, but thank God it did not happen. With me always been there for parents, girl, friends, with the coach were constantly in touch, thank you all for your support. His opponent I wish a successful recovery.

Now for the world very difficult period. I believe that everything will end happily for all of us. Wash your hands, get enough sleep, follow the quarantine and strengthen immunity home workouts. Soon I will join you.

As you can see, it is possible to get sick anytime and anywhere. So take care of yourself even after quarantine, watch your health, but most importantly — keep your cool”, — wrote the 23-year-old Karen Chukhajyan on his page in Facebook.

