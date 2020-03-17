Ukrainian celebrities are told how not to be infected with coronavirus (video)

Ukrainian celebrities, who are responsible for quarantine, starred in a social video, MOZ and told how to protect yourself from coronavirus. The stars of show business by his example encouraged to follow simple rules that reduce the risk of Contracting a dangerous virus. Potap, Michelle Andrade, Pavel Zibrov, Masha Efrosinina, Jerry Hale, Dmitry Shurov, Anton Ptushkin and other advised to use disposable wipes to wash your hands with soap and water, use antiseptics, keep your distance, refrain from travelling and to take care of those who need it.

We will remind, the leader of the group “druga Rika” Valery Harchishin were pretty nervous, after a trip to Italy he was taken to the hospital with suspected coronavirus that has not been confirmed. Now a musician in a private clinic to treat the pneumonia.

And Tina her son returned from London to Kiev.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter