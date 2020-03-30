Ukrainian cinema chain opened the sale of certificates are for future sessions

In the period having to stop work due to quarantine of the Ukrainian network of cinemas Multiplex and Planeta Kino opened the sale of certificates for future sessions, in order to support the business, retain jobs and salaries to employees.

“Now you can invest in the future and buy a cinema certificate at the lowest price to use it within 6 months after the quarantine,” – said on the Multiplex page in Facebook.

The cost of one certificate is 150 UAH, it allows you to purchase two tickets categories: Good (standard comfortable place).

With a similar initiative acts and “planet Cinema”.

“We have created a wildcard certificate, by purchasing you support the “Planet Cinema”. After we resume, you will be able to exchange the certificate for a ticket to any technology, even IMAX and 4DX. The funds will help us preserve jobs and to recover faster after the crisis,” according to the website “Planeta Kino”.

The cost of one certificate is UAH 100.

As previously reported, the heads of cultural institutions appealed to the government with request for support during the period of quarantine.