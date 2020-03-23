Ukrainian designer began to sew free protective suits for doctors (photos, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Украинский дизайнер начала шить бесплатные защитные костюмы для врачей (фото, видео)

Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza started making protective suits for doctors. Unlike Vladimir Ostapchuk, who decided to sell protective masks, Bevza will sew costumes for free.

See also: Coronavirus in Ukraine the statistics of morbidity and mortality by regions (updated)

On his page on Instagram, she showed how in her workshop made the costumes. The designer urged his colleagues who have the necessary materials to share with her, or to sew costumes.

View this post in Instagram

Publishing WAY (@bevza) 21 Mar 2020 at 8:38 PDT

Bevza also asked the workers to write to her about the necessity of such suits.

Recall that in Ukraine in the hospitals lack not only protective clothing, but even the basic masks. To buy a protective mask with dealers. Especially enterprising people began to sew a reusable mask.

Also we will remind that Ukraine sold to Spain 100 thousand masks.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article