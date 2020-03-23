Ukrainian designer began to sew free protective suits for doctors (photos, video)

Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza started making protective suits for doctors. Unlike Vladimir Ostapchuk, who decided to sell protective masks, Bevza will sew costumes for free.

See also: Coronavirus in Ukraine the statistics of morbidity and mortality by regions (updated)

On his page on Instagram, she showed how in her workshop made the costumes. The designer urged his colleagues who have the necessary materials to share with her, or to sew costumes.

View this post in Instagram Publishing WAY (@bevza) 21 Mar 2020 at 8:38 PDT

Bevza also asked the workers to write to her about the necessity of such suits.

Recall that in Ukraine in the hospitals lack not only protective clothing, but even the basic masks. To buy a protective mask with dealers. Especially enterprising people began to sew a reusable mask.

Also we will remind that Ukraine sold to Spain 100 thousand masks.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter