Ukrainian designer started free tailoring protective suits for health care workers

Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza beginning sew-free protective overalls for health workers for the period of the pandemic coronavirus.

About this designer wrote on his page in Facebook.

“This Saturday I stay home and my team. I hope everyone is clear that we stand on the threshold of growth of the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine, and also we understand that our medical system for this, unfortunately, is not ready. Therefore, the best seamstresses of the city gathered here to create protective suits for health care workers. We do it absolutely free because it is our civic duty,” she said.

In his address, Svetlana Bevza also urged colleagues who have the necessary materials: spunbond (agricultural fiber), gum, and a hidden zip to help with materials and bring them in the Studio WAY. Responded to the call of many people. At the door people leave gum, zippers, etc. But the materials are still needed.

In addition, after publishing the post about 30 volunteers also agreed to sew costumes for free.

“Of course, the need far exceeds our ability yet. We get a lot of requests from all over Ukraine, say the doctors, protective suits no one. Ask for help”, – stated in the message.

According to her, protective gear will be transmitted directly to the doctors.

