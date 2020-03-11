Ukrainian diplomats gave advice to Ukrainians in Italy

The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks Ukrainians residing in Italy, to abide by the rules of the quarantine, which covers the entire territory of the country.

This is stated in the message of consular service of the foreign Ministry.

The Ministry recommends Ukrainians, who are already in Italy, to show increased attention and caution to avoid undue movement within the country and to report their location and contact details in the nearest consular office of Ukraine or to register on the web-site: friend.mfa.gov.ua.

The foreign Ministry emphasizes that the law enforcement bodies of Italy have set the special control on the outskirts of all settlements, check the transport to clarify the purpose of exit and entry.

“To confirm the purpose, at the request of the police, you should fill in a special form, where the individual takes full responsibility for their actions. At the same time for violation of the established measures of criminal liability and deprivation of liberty for a term from 3 months to three years”, – reminded the Minister.

Citizens of Ukraine asked to fully comply with restrictive measures and does not violate them, and to follow the recommendations developed by the Ministry of health of Italy.