Ukrainian doctors do not know exactly how to act in the face of new pandemics

In Ukraine more than 300 laboratory-confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, but the local Protocol of treatment is still there, reports UNN.

The lack of a local Protocol means that there is no uniform system of treatment of patients.

Each country, with the advent of the pandemic has developed its own Protocol, based on the experience of his and other countries.

For example, in the treatment Protocol of Italy indicated that patients with complications can be prescribed the drug for rheumatoid arthritis, which, though no indications at the early stages, yet proved its effectiveness.

As for Ukraine, the currently used Protocol of the who, which does not include the experience of countries.

Moreover, preparation of protocols, the Central authority was transferred to the field – the doctors in the hospitals. And well, if the hospital will be a pediatric infectious disease specialist who can prescribe the Protocol for treatment is not fully understood the virus. And if not?

The lack of a unified Protocol for Ukrainian doctors and causes panic and chaos in the regions. In addition to the lack of medicines, equipment and means of individual protection, doctors in complete confusion due to the lack of routing patients.

Just now, Parliament has been thinking to treat the coronavirus drugs, the statements are not direct evidence to this virus (because drugs from him). But the draft law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring the treatment of coronavirus disease COVID-19” was only on March 27. And when his vote is unknown.

At the same time, the bill itself has positioned itself as a Protocol, which in turn means that any changes to it, for example, the addition of effective drugs, will expect as a minimum the collection of people’s deputies, the passage of committees, voting and the President’s signature. Instead of quickly make changes in the Protocol of Ministry of health.

Meanwhile, arriving in the Ukrainian hospital patients for the coronavirus treated at random.

Further more. “Madrepore Suprun”, April 1, at the peak of the epidemic, scientists, infectious disease specialists, who now consult in reference hospitals will no longer be able to do that, because access to the clinic will be closed.