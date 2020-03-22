Ukrainian drug blocks coronavirus published by the official report

A few days ago was completed the research stage, in which we study the ability of the active substance of the Ukrainian antiviral drug Proteflazid to influence the coronavirus. The result was more than encouraging. On the website of the company “Ekofarm” has appeared the official report.

Recall that the first laboratory experiments with Proteflazid and is about the first positive results told a few weeks ago, the Deputy Director of the company “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich.

It is known that the studies were conducted at the Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases them. L. V. hromashevsky leading Ukrainian scientists-virologists. The document was signed by head of the laboratory of experimental chemotherapy of viral infections by the doctor of medical Sciences, Professor S. Rybalko and approved by the Director of the Institute – the corresponding member of the Academy of medical Sciences of Ukraine V. Zadorozhnaya.

From the document it is clear that the action Proteflazid and two other substances derived from flavonoids – substance Neoplasia and Bait, was studied in two ways – by computer simulation (docking) directly from model 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, molecular docking and testing actions on the two cell cultures infected with the coronavirus, “related” 2019-nCoV.

In conclusion, it was stated that “model is Used, in our opinion, likely indicates inhibition of the main protease of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV”. Also noted that “the test substance statistically significantly inhibit the replication of coronavirus”. The research noted that as a result, they demonstrated the suppression of coronavirus replication in cell culture for 5-6 logarithms or a million times. (For the record: highly effective antiviral drug is considered a drug that can suppress the replication of the virus on 2 logarithm i.e. 100 times).

Noted that drug Proteflazid®… significantly reduces the percentage of apoptotic cells compared to cells infected with the virus almost more than 2 times, than save half of the cells infected with the virus, from death. And hence, saves from death, and man.

We are talking about the likely possibility of the drug to inhibit the replication of the coronavirus in the body.

The report says that the work in the laboratory continues.

Background: Drugs with the active ingredient as a result, they registered as antivirals direct action (ATC J05A), means of a causal action (influencing the causative agent of the disease, not just the symptoms).Named the active substance acts on RNA and DNA-containing viruses, blocks certain enzymes.

Dispensed in pharmacies by prescription.