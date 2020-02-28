Ukrainian European champion and European games doping (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Украинская чемпионка Европы и Европейских игр попалась на допинге (фото)

25-year-old Ukrainian athlete Natalia Prischepa, specializing in the 800 meters disqualified for doping.

The independent organization anti-doping in athletics (Athletics Integrity Unit) reports that the body of our compatriot was found a prohibited drug gidrokhlorisiazit — a diuretic used to lower blood pressure. The timing of the disqualification of the Ukrainian women in the organization have not yet reported.

Note that Natalia Prischepa is a two-time champion of Europe (in Amsterdam and Berlin 2016-2018), as well as the winner of the II European games in Minsk-2019 in team competitions. In November 2019 rovenchanka married a world and European champion in kickboxing Roman Krol.

Украинская чемпионка Европы и Европейских игр попалась на допинге (фото)Among the highest achievements Pryshchepa – “gold” two European Championships and European games in Minsk

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article