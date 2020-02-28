Ukrainian European champion and European games doping (photo)

25-year-old Ukrainian athlete Natalia Prischepa, specializing in the 800 meters disqualified for doping.

The independent organization anti-doping in athletics (Athletics Integrity Unit) reports that the body of our compatriot was found a prohibited drug gidrokhlorisiazit — a diuretic used to lower blood pressure. The timing of the disqualification of the Ukrainian women in the organization have not yet reported.

Note that Natalia Prischepa is a two-time champion of Europe (in Amsterdam and Berlin 2016-2018), as well as the winner of the II European games in Minsk-2019 in team competitions. In November 2019 rovenchanka married a world and European champion in kickboxing Roman Krol.

Among the highest achievements Pryshchepa – “gold” two European Championships and European games in Minsk

.

