Vice-world champion 2017 in the relay, three-time European champion in biathlon Irina Petrenko (Varvynets) became a mother. Monday, 9 March, 27-year-old athlete gave birth to a boy. The growth of the child — 55 cm, weight — 3.6 kg.

Recall that in 2017 Varvynets was married to coach young Ukrainian biathletes Alexei Petrenko and took her husband’s name.

Xsport Photos, Instagram

