Ukrainian film the Outsider won at the festival Monsters of Horror in the United States

In the United States at the international film festival Monsters of Horror Ukrainian esoteric detective “Outsider” won in the category “Best foreign feature film”. It is reported by the state in Facebook.

Director and script writer of a tape is Dmitry tomashpolsky.

This is the ninth international award of the “Outsider.”

According to the synopsis, the team synchronized swimming disappeared under the water in the pool during a performance, and patient spas lost during bathing. How are these things related and what relation it has with the living doll hair? It will have to investigate the inspector Glukhovsky, in a career which has no unsolved cases. And yet she has to find out who she really is.

The main role in the film played Anastasia Evtushenko and Dasha Tregubova.

In the Ukrainian film “the Outsider” is expected in 2020. The previously released first trailer of a picture.

