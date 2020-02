Julia Tinsel, Ukrainian fitness model and trainer, became the winner of the international festival of fitness and bodybuilding, which was held on February 22 in Warsaw.

28-year-old from Kiev became the best in the bikini category up to 160 cm, hitting his fans with incredible forms.

Fans and followers of Julia Tinsel delighted with this result and continue to congratulate fitness model with a victory, reports BAGNET, referring to the media.