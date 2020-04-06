“Ukrainian hip hop”: Alyona Alyona “blew up” the network with new songs

Popular Ukrainian singer Alyona Alyona “blew up” the network with their new songs, written during the quarantine.

Corresponding video the singer posted on his page in Instagram.

In connection with quarantine, Alyona Alyona has recorded songs at home. This time they are just two – “Spojovaci” and “Kazka”.

“I hope that during the absence of the concerts you are at home and such a little video will plunge you into the atmosphere of live performance,” she wrote.

It should be noted that the users liking the new tracks Alyona Alyona.

“All so-called true written in your room”, “It was some Ukrainian Eminem”, “It’s so beautiful! And how is it successfully find the words?”, “The first song just accurately describes life in quarantine. A gun” – write in the comments the fans of the singer.