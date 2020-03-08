Ukrainian Lang staged a brawl in the NBA match

Ukrainian basketball player, “Sacramento, CA” Alex Lane arranged in a scuffle with the star shooting guard of Portland C J. Makaluma in the match of the regular NBA season.

Lane Of Maccalum

The incident occurred in the third quarter. Center of the national team of Ukraine tried to put a barrier to your partner. MacCallum was defiantly keep the Ukrainian after Lang pushed opponent.

Lane Of Maccalum

Lane Of Maccalum

Players immediately separated the judges and teammates. According to the results of the conflict, the player received a technical foul and Lane also was awarded a foul in the attack.

The meeting ended with the score 111:123 in favor of Portland. The assets of Alex 4 rebounds (2 on offense) with 1 missed game 1 loss and 1 foul in 10 minutes.

Note that his fight in the National basketball Association held and Sviatoslav mykhailiuk. His “Detroit” lost to the Utah jazz 105:111.

Graduate school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, went out in the starting five, in 24 minutes recorded in the asset 3 points (0/3 two-point field goals, three-pointers 1/5, 0/2 free throws). Additionally, Carcassone collected 5 rebounds (1 to attack), gave 6 assists and made 2 steals .

About the sport in all its glory – in our Instagram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov