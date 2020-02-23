Ukrainian Lang victory debuted in the new NBA

Ukrainian center “Sacramento kings” Alexey Lane played their first match in the new club in the National basketball Association (NBA).

Alex Lane

26-year-old native of Anthracite in the victorious match against “the clippers” played 16 minutes, scored 3 points (1/3 two-point, 1/2 free throws). In addition the assets of the basketball team of Ukraine 8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block-shot with 3 losses and 4 personal observations.

“Clippers” – “Sacramento” 103:112 (13:25, 35:29, 35:34, 20:24)

Clippers: Leonard (31 + 8 rebounds), Jackson (8), Zubaz (8 + 15 rebounds), Mrs. Morris (6 + 5 losses), Samet (4) – start; Williams (24 + 8 losses), Harrell (16 + 10 rebounds), green (5), Coffey (1), Macgruder (0), Mann (0), Patterson (0).

Sacramento: Fox (20 + 8 transfers + 5 losses), Bogdanovich (20), Giles (14 + 12 rebounds), Barnes (13 + 6 assists), Bjelica (10 + 7 rebounds) – start; Baskar (23), Heald (7), Lane (3 + 8 rebounds), Joseph (2).

It should be noted that Lane in the beginning of the fourth quarter trading punches with the heavy striker rivals Montresor by Harrell. Lane and Harrell was punished with technical fouls for their participation in the incident.

Recall that in the current season, Lang took part in 40 games for Atlanta, holding the platform in an average of 18.6 minutes, gaining an 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The Ukrainian was traded to Sacramento in early February, but has not played for his new team because of a thigh injury.

