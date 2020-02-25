Ukrainian medic made an alarming statement about the coronavirus in the country

Ukrainians who were evacuated from China and placed in a sanatorium New Sanzhary, healthy, however, if the country fixes the outbreak of coronavirus, the provision of hospitals, problems can arise.

In an interview with the Apostrophe, told infectious disease physician Olga Golubovska.

According to her, arrived from China they are under control, because it came from a viral environment, but at the moment their status is not questioned.

“They are considered “conditionally positive”. Therefore, all activities around them can be arranged in such a way to protect the environment from spreading. And if there is a fever, immediately hospitalitynet patients in selected hospitals in compliance with all regulations. Hospitals know that it is possible to enter patients, and stocking up on PPE. But of course, everything takes place as usual in our country. Only when something happens, face the people,” – said Golubovska.

The doctor notes that in 2014, during Ebola outbreaks in Africa, called to complement the infectious Department of the PPE.

“Let them lie “dead weight” and we never in life do not need. Because when something happens, you can never buy all disperse at the speed of sound. I should note that after 2014 was a little better, because before PPE was not at all. But it is necessary very much. China has spent $ 10 billion on localization of flash, but suits is not enough, because they should be changed every 4 hours. Doctors in diapers go, once again not to remove the costume,” says the medic.