Ukrainian medics provided antiviral drugs

Drugs with the active ingredient “Proteflazid” for prophylaxis of the medical staff of infectious hospital departments, was transferred to the Deputy Director of the company “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich.

Today, in connection with a complicated epidemiological situation on the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and flu in PPC “Kyiv city clinical hospital No. 4”, and yesterday — in the PNC “oleksandrivska clinical hospital of Kyiv”, at the request of the administrations were highlighted by the Ukrainian party of an antiviral drug in the form of humanitarian aid. It is reported ГРИПП.UA.

Drugs with the active ingredient “Proteflazid” for prophylaxis of the medical staff of infectious hospital departments, was transferred to the Deputy Director of the company “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich.

“While we can provide feasible and relevant assistance to those who really need it. It is especially important to protect in a situation that now formed the medical staff. Everyone from the nurses to the doctor. They have the hardest role – to be near the patients and to treat them and care for them. These are the people who are not able to reap the benefits of isolation and always at greatest risk of infection and potential risk of infecting their loved ones,” says Alexander Grinevich.

In a situation that has developed in the world and the country, some private companies and pharmaceutical companies aim to help people maintain health and peace of mind. So, some representatives of private business to allocate funds for the purchase of necessary equipment to hospitals, grocery and drug citizens from risk groups, have a rational price policy in the conditions of panic.

Earlier, in the framework of charitable assistance, several batches of the antiviral drug from the pharmaceutical company “Ekofarm” was delivered in Kyiv perinatal center, three New hospitals Sanjar, in three medical institutions of Chernivtsi, as well as the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Separately, the party drug at the request of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine, were delivered to hospitals of Iran.

Earlier it was reported that ecoharmony the drug during the research on two cell cultures by coronavirus and using computer simulation, showed a probable ability to inhibit the development of coronavirus.