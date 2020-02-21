Ukrainian Mikhailyuk had a high-scoring match against the leader of the NBA

Ukrainian basketball player “Detroit” Svyatoslav Mikhailyuk played effectively in the NBA match against the leaders of the regular season for Milwaukee, but failed to help the team win 106:126.

Graduate school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, played 28 minutes, scored 7 points (2/4 two-point, 1/5 three-pointers), 5 rebounds,2 assists, 1 interception, 3 losses and 1 personal observation.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

This defeat became for “Detroit” is the fifth in a row and dropped the team Mikhaylyuk to 12th place in the Eastern conference.

“Detroit” – “Milwaukee” 106:126 (18:32, 23:38, 30:28, 35:28)

Detroit: rose (12), Maker (11), Snell (10), Dumbuya (8), mykhailiuk (7) – start; wood (18 + 11 rebounds), brown (16 + 10 rebounds + 7 assists), Galloway (12), bone (6), Henson (6), knight (0).

Milwaukee: J. Adetokumbo (33 + 16 rebounds), Middleton (28 + 8 rebounds), Bledsoe (19 + 6 assists), B. Lopez (18), Matthews (5) – start; R. Lopez (9), Divincenzo (8), hill (4), Wilson (2), Connaughton (0) brown (0), Marv. Williams (0), Ilyasova (0).

