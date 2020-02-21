Ukrainian Mikhailyuk had a high-scoring match against the leader of the NBA

By Maria Batterbury

Ukrainian basketball player “Detroit” Svyatoslav Mikhailyuk played effectively in the NBA match against the leaders of the regular season for Milwaukee, but failed to help the team win 106:126.

Graduate school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, played 28 minutes, scored 7 points (2/4 two-point, 1/5 three-pointers), 5 rebounds,2 assists, 1 interception, 3 losses and 1 personal observation.

Украинец Михайлюк провел результативный матч против лидера НБА

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

This defeat became for “Detroit” is the fifth in a row and dropped the team Mikhaylyuk to 12th place in the Eastern conference.

“Detroit” – “Milwaukee” 106:126 (18:32, 23:38, 30:28, 35:28)

Detroit: rose (12), Maker (11), Snell (10), Dumbuya (8), mykhailiuk (7) – start; wood (18 + 11 rebounds), brown (16 + 10 rebounds + 7 assists), Galloway (12), bone (6), Henson (6), knight (0).

Milwaukee: J. Adetokumbo (33 + 16 rebounds), Middleton (28 + 8 rebounds), Bledsoe (19 + 6 assists), B. Lopez (18), Matthews (5) – start; R. Lopez (9), Divincenzo (8), hill (4), Wilson (2), Connaughton (0) brown (0), Marv. Williams (0), Ilyasova (0).

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
