Ukrainian Mikhailyuk scored a spectacular three-pointer in the NBA match

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Ukrainian foreign players playing in the NBA, Sviatoslav mykhailiuk and Alex Lane spent the next matches of the regular season.

“Detroit” of the Mikhaylyuk potrail lose out in the game with “Denver”. Graduate school “Cherkasky Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, was released in the starting five and scored 6 points, twice hitting the target with three-pointers (in six attempts). Also he gave 1 assist, made 1 interception, 1 loss and 2 fouls.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Ukrainian center Lane held the second match in his new club “Sacramento kings” . His team beat out “the Golden state”. Alex, on reaching the platform from the bench, 15 minutes scored no points, but recorded in the asset 4 rebounds (1 assault), 1 assist and 2 blocked shots, with 1 loss and 1 foul.

Denver – Detroit– 115:98 (29:23, 30:23, 23:26, 33:26)

Denver: Jeremy Grant (29), Jamal Murray (16 + 8 assists), jokić (16 – 5 losses), M. porter (13 + 8 rebounds), G Harris (9)

Detroit: rose (20), wood (20 + 10 rebounds), knight (14 + 6 assists), L. Galloway (12), Snell (10 + 7 assists)

Golden State – Sacramento– 94:112 (22:33, 21:22, 30:26, 21:31)

Golden state: Kriss (21 + 10 rebounds), Wiggins (16), D. Lee (14 + 6 rebounds), Poole (13), Pascall (12)

Sacramento: Fox (21 + 5 assists), Barnes (21), the Heald (19 + 6 rebounds), Bogdan Bogdanovich (17), Giles (13 + 9 rebounds)

Author

Denis Karpov

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
