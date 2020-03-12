Ukrainian Mikhailyuk spent a bright NBA match

Ukrainian basketball player “Detroit” Svyatoslav Mikhailyuk bright made in the last match before stopping the NBA because of the coronavirus against Philadelphia.

Graduate school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, spent 24 minutes on the court, managing to score 16 points (1/4 two-point field goals, 3/9 three-point shots and 5/5 free throws), 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 loss and 1 personal observation.

Украинец Михайлюк провел яркий матч НБА

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Despite the effective action of Mikhailuk, his team lost in an away match against “Philadelphia” with the account 124:106.

“Philadelphia” – “Detroit” 124:106 (34:29, 36:26, 29:29, 25:22)

Philadelphia: Embiid (30 + 14 rebounds), Horford (20 + 10 rebounds + 6 assists), Harris (15 + 7 rebounds), Milton (12), Richardson (8) – start; Korkmaz (17), Tibell (9), Burks (7), Scott (4), Robinson (2), O Quinn (0).

Detroit: wood (32 + 7 rebounds), mykhailiuk (16), Maker (13), Snell (9), knight (6 + 6 assists) – start; Galloway (13), McRae (10 + 7 rebounds), Thomas (4), Dumbuya (2), Hall (1).

