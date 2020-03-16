Ukrainian Mikhailyuk told about the situation with coronavirus in the NBA

Ukrainian basketball player “Detroit” Svyatoslav Mikhailyuk told about the situation with the pandemic coronavirus in the United States, and the first case of the disease COVID-19 in his team.

“Now some teams are quarantined, and “Detroit” is one of them. I, like other players, spend time at home and observe all necessary measures to avoid being infected with coronavirus. Now that the NBA championship is suspended, we all await the decision of Commissioner Adam silver. Between the players is not particularly telling on this topic because we are listening, what do you say NBA. We are confident that we are doing everything to avoid panic and resume the League season and we started playing” – said Mikhailyuk in comments to the press service FBU.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

He also supported the decision of the leadership of the basketball Federation of Ukraine to complete the championship of Ukraine early in a pandemic.

“At this stage, the virus spreads very quickly and need to do everything possible in order to prevent it. Nothing is more important than human life! So I certainly support the President of FBU Mikhail Brodsky, who initiated this difficult decision. It seems to me that Ukraine is 100 per cent not yet ready to effectively deal with this challenging problem. Better once again in this question to play it safe and save lives,” said Ukrainian basketball player.

Author

Denis Karpov