Ukrainian musicians addressed the President with a petition to support the music industry

Ukrainian musicians appealed to President Vladimir Zelensky petition to support the music industry.

According to the document published on the website of the head of state, due to the introduction of quarantine music industry first suffered losses in connection with the cancellation of concerts and events.

“Understanding the negative consequences, the initiative group of Ukrainian musical Union, developed concrete proposals on the economic incentives of the music industry that will help its employees through this difficult period and to maintain liquidity, business, jobs, salaries of employees and continue to create good mood Ukrainians in the period of the pandemic coronavirus,” reads the petition.

In particular, the proposals concern changes to the number of bills.

“We are asking you to spend 5 minutes of your time and sign the petition not only to those who have the attitude to the Ukrainian music industry as musicians, authors, managers, concert organizers, technical experts – but also for all lovers and connoisseurs of Russian music,” said Michael Jasinski, producer and owner of Secret Service EA, activist of the initiative group of the Union.

For further consideration the document should gain 25 000 votes. To see and sign the petition at the link.

