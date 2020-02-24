Ukrainian mystical film “the Outsider” received an award at a film festival in America

Ukrainian horror seemed foreign to lovers of the most horrible film “the Stranger” is recognized the best at festival in USA.

Film Dmitry Tomashpil “Outsider”/”Stranger” received the award For “best foreign feature film” at the Monsters of Horror International Film Festival on February 14-16, was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, reported on the website of the state.

The competition program was selected 12 feature films in the horror genre and SCI-FI from France, Sweden, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Denmark, Czech Republic and Poland.

Star guests of the festival were monster performers in the films “Friday the 13th”, “Halloween”, “Hunter”, which was awarded winners as the heroes of his films.

This is the ninth international award of the “Outsider.” In the Ukrainian film distribution the film is expected to be released this year.

In the story, the team synchro swimmers disappear under water in the pool during a performance, and patient spas disappears during the reception, coniferous-pearl baths. How are these things connected and what is a doll with real hair? It will have to investigate the inspector Glukhovsky, in a career which has no unsolved cases. And yet – she’ll have to find out who she really is.

Director and script writer of the film is Dmitry tomashpolsky starring Anastasia Evtushenko and Dasha Tregubova. Tape created by a “Film Gagarin Media” with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for the movie.

